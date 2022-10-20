Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $120,446.00

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $76.10 million and approximately $120,446.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00002039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00272048 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00088723 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00068261 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003249 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,308,883 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

