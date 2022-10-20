Piper Sandler Trims First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Target Price to $120.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s previous close.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.06.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FRC stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,387,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.56 and a 200 day moving average of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

