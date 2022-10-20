Piper Sandler Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $345.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $358.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADBE. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $299.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.71. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,329,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after acquiring an additional 435,380 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after acquiring an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after acquiring an additional 87,998 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

