Piper Sandler Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $280.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $274.91.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $243.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 170.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.24.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.