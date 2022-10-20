Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,696 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,979 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $23,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,791 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. Morgan Stanley lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.78.

NYSE PXD traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.62. 14,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,093. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.73 and its 200-day moving average is $241.48. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

