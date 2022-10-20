Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given New $56.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.82.

NYSE PNW opened at $64.05 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.38.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,131,000 after acquiring an additional 989,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 188.9% in the first quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 729,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,971,000 after acquiring an additional 477,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,008,000 after buying an additional 362,357 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

