Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 6.0 %

PNFP stock opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.79. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

