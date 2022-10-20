Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $295,397,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after buying an additional 502,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $216.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.09. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.94.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

