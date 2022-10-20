Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,976 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 312.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,252,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587,722 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,984,000 after buying an additional 8,526,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,411,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.84. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.16.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

