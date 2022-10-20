Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.98. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

