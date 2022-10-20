Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 453.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

