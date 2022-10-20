Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.80 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,213 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,656 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,122 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,848 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $40,504,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $36,062,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,226,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.