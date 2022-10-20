Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1,007.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,415 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,316,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $150,676,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $72.21 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

Insider Activity

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

