Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 430 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on KMB shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.79.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $114.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

