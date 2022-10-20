Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,104 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $86.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.