PHX Minerals Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

PHX Minerals has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PHX Minerals has a payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PHX Minerals to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of PHX opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 46,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,725.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,227,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,788,312.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 96,491 shares of company stock worth $291,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHX Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,888 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 220,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 174,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHX shares. TheStreet raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.