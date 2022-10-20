Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $86.47 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.51. The stock has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

