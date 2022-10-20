Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %
Philip Morris International stock opened at $86.47 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.51. The stock has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.29%.
PM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.78.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
