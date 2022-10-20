Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 3.1% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 26.3% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $587,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $1,505,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $241.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

About Pfizer

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

