Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 191.60 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 192.20 ($2.32). 1,148,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 776,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194 ($2.34).

Petershill Partners Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 210.02. The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.77.

Petershill Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Petershill Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Petershill Partners Company Profile

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

