Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €241.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €241.00 ($245.92) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RI. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($224.49) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays set a €281.00 ($286.73) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($203.06) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($211.22) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Pernod Ricard Trading Down 1.0 %

EPA:RI opened at €180.00 ($183.67) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €187.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €185.64. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($139.03).

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

