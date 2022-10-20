PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 2,300 Shares

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $16,491.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,715,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,979,468.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $36,300.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $14,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $38,425.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,468 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $34,180.20.

On Friday, October 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $33,726.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PRT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.27. 25,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,770. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 85.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

