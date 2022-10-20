PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.73-$6.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.15.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.28. The company had a trading volume of 90,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.35 and a 200 day moving average of $169.62. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.6% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.