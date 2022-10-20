Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target dropped by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.28.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$43.78. 405,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$37.02 and a 52 week high of C$53.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.41. The company has a market cap of C$24.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total transaction of C$341,540.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at C$600,281.15. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 252 shares of company stock worth $10,343.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

