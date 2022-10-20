PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,292 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.4% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 523,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.19.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.47. 199,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,231,310. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average is $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.