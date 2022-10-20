Paycore Minerals (CVE:CORE) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Paycore Minerals Inc. (CVE:CORE – Get Rating) rose 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.22. The stock has a market cap of C$33.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31.
Paycore Minerals Inc operates as a junior exploration company. The company explores for gold, lead, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the FAD property located on the Eureka-Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, the United States. The company is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.
