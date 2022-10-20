Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits Market Capitalization of $940.87 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $940.87 million and approximately $12.34 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001266 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002104 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00019547 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000174 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
