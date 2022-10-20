Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,979 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Louisiana-Pacific makes up approximately 1.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned about 0.29% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $12,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE LPX traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $54.84. 5,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,366. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.86. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.