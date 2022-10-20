Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 747 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 96.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 521.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NGVT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,726. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.79.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $419.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ingevity from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

