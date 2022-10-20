Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 658 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $48,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $71,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 409.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.03. 16,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,094. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.34.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.41.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

