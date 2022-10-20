Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 22,026 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,469 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,026 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Price Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,737,752. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.