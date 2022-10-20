Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 685 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Generac by 411.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of GNRC traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.70. The stock had a trading volume of 93,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,701. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.81 and its 200 day moving average is $229.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.05 and a 1 year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Generac from $365.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global cut Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.63.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.