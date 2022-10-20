Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 298,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,119,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 130.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.9% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 32,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.87.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.02. 44,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,380. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.63. The stock has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

