Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $9.07 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,014 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,233 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Comcast stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.66. 998,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,849,332. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $135.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.17.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

