Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $10.42 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.9% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.59. 83,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,230,204. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

