Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Lowered to C$42.00 at Raymond James

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.09.

Shares of TSE:PKI traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.06. The company had a trading volume of 720,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Parkland has a one year low of C$25.65 and a one year high of C$39.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parkland will post 2.9000002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Pantelidis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 264,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,716,197.60. In other Parkland news, Director James Pantelidis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$131,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 264,528 shares in the company, valued at C$8,716,197.60. Also, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.42 per share, with a total value of C$33,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,562 shares in the company, valued at C$386,402.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,435 shares of company stock worth $415,194.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

