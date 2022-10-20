Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.0% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.89.

NYSE SRE opened at $143.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.84. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.29%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

