Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

NYSE BA opened at $138.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

