Parallel Advisors LLC Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Unilever by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,035,000 after acquiring an additional 99,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,330,000 after acquiring an additional 962,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,828,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,049,000 after acquiring an additional 239,905 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Down 0.9 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE:UL opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $45.64. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.