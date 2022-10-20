Parallel Advisors LLC Has $730,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 58.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX opened at $335.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $672.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.