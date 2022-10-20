Parallel Advisors LLC Has $7.58 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $168.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.30 and its 200 day moving average is $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $330.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

