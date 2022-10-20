Parallel Advisors LLC Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,727,000 after buying an additional 73,507 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,528,000 after buying an additional 60,725 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,995,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,226,000 after buying an additional 128,818 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,241,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,681,000 after buying an additional 52,057 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CHD. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.21.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.3 %

CHD stock opened at $73.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

