Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 505 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 51.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $238.37 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.24.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DG. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

