Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 165 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,788 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.64.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $223.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.03. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 720.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 300.01%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

