Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.19% of Sensient Technologies worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:SXT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,810. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Sidoti raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

