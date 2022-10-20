Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 7,900 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.54% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $13,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 914.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ KLIC traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.08. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $73.45.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $372.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.44%.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $68,362.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,347.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.