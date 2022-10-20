Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $30,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hillenbrand Stock Down 0.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.34. 1,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,971. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $720.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

