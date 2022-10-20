Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases 40,000 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.27% of Fossil Group worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ FOSL traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $194.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fossil Group ( NASDAQ:FOSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOSL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

