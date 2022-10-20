Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tilly’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $44,073.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,071.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $44,073.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,071.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Hezy Shaked acquired 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 44,200 shares of company stock worth $307,291. 26.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tilly’s stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,796. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 21.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

