Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 432,600 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.72% of Pitney Bowes worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pitney Bowes

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,716.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sheila A. Stamps purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,126.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,930 shares in the company, valued at $354,716.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 52,348 shares of company stock worth $166,429 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBI shares. TheStreet cut Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

PBI traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.01. 19,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,124. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $523.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.49 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

