Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2022

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBIGet Rating) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 432,600 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.72% of Pitney Bowes worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pitney Bowes

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,716.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sheila A. Stamps purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,126.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,930 shares in the company, valued at $354,716.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 52,348 shares of company stock worth $166,429 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBI shares. TheStreet cut Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

PBI traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.01. 19,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,124. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $523.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.49 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.