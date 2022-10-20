Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $11.66 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of PerkinElmer worth $11,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 27,482 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

NYSE PKI traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $129.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,620. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.32. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

